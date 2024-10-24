Fox News Gets Busted Heavily Editing Trump’s Interviews

Full footage reveals that Fox News has been editing Trump’s lies and rambling out of his taped appearances on the network.

CNN reported on some of the Fox News edits including Trump’s recent barbershop interview on Fox and Friends:

Fox’s edits omitted numerous Trump tangents and exaggerations – a striking decision given Trump’s recent attacks on CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” for editing an interview with his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier this month.

…

Ironically, however, Fox edited several of Trump’s recent appearances on the network, including his visit to the barbershop. And some of the edits certainly make him look better.

The televised broadcast omitted Trump’s comments about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. He told the barbershop customers that “they just dumped 50,000 people — 32,000 migrants from another country — in Springfield, Ohio. They don’t know what to do.” The actual number of migrants in Springfield is far lower, according to the city’s own data.

…

Trump’s recent appearance on the Fox News program “MediaBuzz” was also pretaped and edited. One obvious edit occurred when Trump began to repeat his false claims about the 2020 election – a sensitive subject for Fox since the network is still dealing with defamation lawsuits relating to its coverage in 2020.

Fox News has been editing Trump to make a candidate who can’t put two thoughts together seem coherent. Fox’s practice of creating a fake Trump for their audience is why the former president’s television appearances have been almost exclusively limited to the conservative network.

Fox is omitting Trump’s cognitive decline from their interviews with him. They are presenting their viewers with a distorted and false picture of the former president. They are cutting Trump’s appearances to remove election lies, and long rambles, follow up questions to try to get him back on track, and it appears anything that makes him look like a nearly 80 year old man who is unfit for the presidency.

Donald Trump does not have the physical or mental ability to be president, but Fox News is doing an editing version of Weekend at Bernie’s to prop up a candidate that should be allowed nowhere near the Oval Office.

