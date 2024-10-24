It Looks Like Trump Is Beginning To Panic

The references to fascism and Hitler have set Trump off as there is a clear sense of panic in his response to John Kelly.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly, especially after stealing the Race from Crooked Joe Biden, so now she is increasingly raising her rhetoric, going so far as to call me Adolf Hitler, and anything else that comes to her warped mind. She is a Threat to Democracy, and not fit to be President of the United States — And her Polling so indicates!

…

Thank you for your support against a total degenerate named John Kelly, who made up a story out of pure Trump Derangement Syndrome Hatred! This guy had two qualities, which don’t work well together. He was tough and dumb. The problem is his toughness morphed into weakness, because he became JELLO with time! The story about the Soldiers was A LIE, as are numerous other stories he told. Even though I shouldn’t be wasting my time with him, I always feel it’s necessary to hit back in pursuit of THE TRUTH. John Kelly is a LOWLIFE, and a bad General, whose advice in the White House I no longer sought, and told him to MOVE ON! His wife once told me, at Camp David, John admires you tremendously, and when he leaves the Military, he will only speak well of you. I said, Thank you!

Harris never called Trump Hitler. Harris cited the claims of people who served in the Trump administration who heard Donald Trump speak favorably of Hitler.

Trump knows that this is a damaging topic for him. It won’t move anyone who is already voting for him, but it does move Independents and veterans. If this wasn‘t a damaging topic, Trump wouldn’t respond.

Mainstream media told the American people that democracy wouldn’t move the needle in the 2022 midterm election. Exit polls showed after the fact that they were wrong. Trump obsesses over winning news cycles and every day this week has been more bad news for the ex-president.

The ex-president can claim that Kamala Harris is losing, but his social media posts suggest he projecting, and the person losing this election is Donald Trump.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.