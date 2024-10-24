Trump Brags About How Fast He Will Fire Jack Smith Thanks To The Supreme Court

Donald Trump bragged that since the Supreme Court has given presidents immunity, if he wins he will fire Jack Smith in two seconds.

Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt when asked if he would pardon himself or fire Jack Smith:

Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy. In fact, he’s a crooked person. He’s a …person. We had a brave, brilliant judge in Florida. She’s a brilliant judge, by the way. I don’t know her. I never spoke to her. Never spoke to her. But we had a brave and very brilliant judge. And what she has suffered through with these out of control people, she was listening to why, you know, putting out statements. She doesn’t move fast. She doesn’t do this. She doesn’t do that. Well, she moved fast. But the fact is, we had, and the big case was that case, the documents case. You even said oh, that’s the big case.

We won the documents case. We’re in the process of winning all the other cases, I think. Even sometimes when we have to go to appeal. We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It’s so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed.

The him in the quote above is Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is currently prosecuting the criminal case against Trump for the 1/6 insurrection and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

If he wins, it is clearly Trump’s plan to abuse the presidential immunity ruling as soon he gets into office.

Trump’s comments also reveal that his priorities have nothing to do with the American people. Trump wants to return to power to keep himself potentially out of federal prison.

Donald Trump is already plan to use the presidency to evade justice, and only the voters can prevent that from happening.

