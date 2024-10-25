Top House Republican Crumbles When Asked About Trump Praising Hitler

The #3 Republican in the House Rep. Tom Emmer claimed that Americans don’t want to talk about Trump praising Hitler when asked on CNN.

Emmer and CNN’s Kate Bolduan went around in circles as she tried to get him to answer if he was ok with Trump praising Hitler.

Bolduan asked, “Let’s do this. The question was, if let’s make a deal, I asked this question, you answer it, you answer the actual question and we’ll move on to another issue. Let’s try it this way. Do you personally are you personally okay if Donald Trump says that he wants his generals to be like Hitler’s generals?

Emmer answered, “Americans do not want to talk about that. They want to talk about the economy. They want to talk about the border. They want to talk about settling the problems all around the world. Kate, you guys want to talk about anything but that Donald Trump is talking about the things that matter to the American public she broke it. He’s going to fix it.”

Video:

Kate Bolduan: Are you personally okay if Donald Trump says that he wants his generals to be like Hitler’s generals? Rep. Tom Emmer: (Long Pause) The American people don’t want to talk about that. pic.twitter.com/DCN8SjUXtm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 25, 2024

When Tom Emmer says the American people don’t want to talk about it, what he really means is that he doesn’t want to talk about it. In some ways, there is no reason to press these Republicans for an answer, because they have shown that they will not criticize Trump about anything for nearly a decade.

The importance is the story itself and making sure that any undecided veterans, and voters know that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for American fascism.

Tom Emmer is a coward who doesn’t want to get primaried or kicked out of the Republican Party. Emmer’s refusal to answer does indicate that if Trump returns to the White House, Republicans in Congress will do less than nothing to keep him in line.

