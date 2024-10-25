Trump Supporters Walk Out In Michigan As He Is Hours Late For Rally

Trump showed a video to a crowd that has been waiting hours for him announcing that he was going to be even later, and his supporters responded by walking out.

Video of Trump supporters leaving:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Trump’s decision to spend hours with @joerogan not going over well with Michiganders, some of whom are leaving as they learn the former president is still

More than an hour away. pic.twitter.com/wShWaBqAuA — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 26, 2024

Ed O’Keefe of CBS News posted, “The campaign just aired a video message from Trump on his plane explaining he had to spend more time with Rogan because he needs to win. Says the plane should land around 10pm ET. Many in the crowd continue to leave.”

Trump decided to tell Michigan voters that Joe Rogan is more important than they are, and his most dedicated supporters got the message and are leaving. Trump isn’t even going to land until 10 PM. It is uncertain how much of the crowd will be left by then.

Donald Trump has shown contempt and disrespect for his supporters for years. As Kamala Harris is holding a gigantic event in Houston, TX, Donald Trump decided to spend his day with a podcaster who is unlikely to deliver him any more voters than were already going to vote for him.

