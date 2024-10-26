Bernie Sanders and AOC To Campaign For Kamala Harris In Wisconsin

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will campaigning together in Wisconsin on Monday for Kamala Harris.

Via a statement from Sen. Sanders:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny.) on Monday will campaign in Wisconsin on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris .

Sen. Sanders will first hold a town hall in Oshkosh, where he will discuss the most pressing issues facing working class residents of Wisconsin, and outline how a Donald Trump presidency would decimate any hope of raising the federal minimum wage, securing victories for the labor union movement, or expanding Medicare and Social Security.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez will join the Senator on Monday evening in Madison, where the pair will rally to get out the vote with just one week until the presidential election.

The trip comes on the heels of recent swings from Sanders through Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Texas, following visits to Ohio, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine. These will be his 29th and 30th events of the month for the Harris-Walz ticket.

One of the dynamics that continues to evolve and change is how many top progressives have come to understand that the path to make their priorities a reality runs through the Democratic Party. Ever since the party reforms after the 2016 Democratic primary gave progressives a bigger voice and President Biden followed up by embracing some progressive positions, there has not been as much internal divide within the Democratic Party.

Even on Gaza, nearly everyone in the party agrees that the war needs to stop, Gaza is going to need massive assistance, and the two state solution is the only path to peace.

Getting out the vote in Madison is one of the keys to winning Wisconsin.

Bernie Sanders and AOC are doing their part to try and make that happen.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.