Trump Melts Down In Michigan Over Beyonce Rally With Kamala Harris

Trump started over his event in Michigan by having a meltdown over Kamala Harris’s massive rally with Beyonce in Houston.

Trump said:

Last night my opponent had one of these and they bussed in people like Beyonce. Beyonce spoke for a couple of minutes and then left. The place went crazy. They booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform.

My opponent got up and started speaking. They booed the hell out of her. It is crazy. They had to use people and they send buses. We don’t use buses. We are just going to make America great again. I thought I would tell you that story because you will never hear it from the fake news. They don’t talk about it. They would not tell you stories like that.

Video:

Trump starts off his Michigan rally with a fake story about Kamala Harris crowd being bussed in for the Beyonce rally, and the crowd booing Harris after Beyonce didn’t perform. Trump claims the media won’t talk about it, which they won’t because it never happened. pic.twitter.com/Ffj5wLGJDa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2024

Everything Trump said never happened.

Here was the reaction Kamala Harris got in Houston:

This ovation for Kamala Harris in Houston is insane. Harris opens, “We are fighting for freedom.” pic.twitter.com/jCakrZLXC8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2024

There was no booing. People weren’t leaving.

Do you know where people were leaving?

Trump’s scheduled rally in Traverse City, MI last night after he was three and a half hours late and kept his supporters waiting in the cold.

Donald Trump is clearly rattled by what he was in Houston, so he is trying to downplay it and make up a fictional version of the rally.

Trump is sounding increasingly desperate. He has never faced an opponent that can draw the kind of crowds that come out for Kamala Harris, and the stress is showing on Trump.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.