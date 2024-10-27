Disaster For Trump As Voters Say Protecting Democracy Is More Important Than Immigration

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump and the issue of protecting democracy is more important to voters than immigration.

According to ABC News, “Notably, as well, protecting democracy ranks nearly as high as inflation in importance, cited by 81 percent. That’s well above the importance of immigration, which Trump has been hitting hard, and abortion, a central focus for Harris. But these reflect partisan realities: Democrats are far more apt than others to pick abortion as a top issue; Republicans, to select immigration.”

By the numbers, inflation is the most important issue for 85% of voters, and protecting democracy is at 8!%. It is the third most important issue. Meanwhile immigration is the most important issue for 69% of voters and trails healthcare. Trump has centered his campaign around an issue that voters say is the seventh most important to them.

Harris has regained the lead both with registered and likely voters, but that doesn’t matter because the swing states will decide the election.

Trump’s enemy within comments and the return of the issue of protecting democracy to the campaign is hurting Trump. John Kelly’s comments referring to Trump’s authoritarian and fascist tendencies have dominated mainstream media, and it is hurting Trump.

Democracy matters to the American people and it could cost Trump the election.