Trump’s Big New York Rally Has Been A Racist, Sexist, Freak Show

Trump’s vanity Madison Square Garden rally has been a collection of the sort of racist and sexist freak show that is orbiting his presidential campaign.

First, there was a racist comedian who made racist comments about Puerto Ricans, black people, and Latinos.

Later came a parade of New York House Republicans all there to proclaim that New York, where Trump got 37% of the vote in 2020 is Trump country.

Speaker Mike Johnson showed to unconvincingly promise victory:

Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that woke and believing in climate change makes millennials depressed and suicidal:

We’ve also had appearances from Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr.

Tucker Carlson showed up to continue his obsession with young girls:

JD Vance, the other half of the weirdest ticket in presidential election history, spoke.

Trump was originally thought to have been speaking about 90 minutes ago, as this event is well into its third hour.

This was supposed to be Trump’s big event to show how much much New York loves him. Instead it has been an oddball circus that Democrats how extreme and out of step MAGA is the the American mainstream.

Instead of holding a full day of multiple events as Kamala Harris has done in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump is throwing a party for himself in a state that he has no chance of winning as he doubles down on extremism.

