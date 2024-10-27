Trump May Have Lost Pennsylvania With Racist Madison Square Garden Rally

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made racist jokes about Puerto Ricans at Trump’s MSG rally as the second largest Puerto Rican stateside community in Philadelphia.

Video:

“There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico” pic.twitter.com/IXbXqDijyU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

Hinchcliffe’s act was vile. I won’t be quoting it, or posting any more clips. He attacked Latinos, Blacks, and Puerto Ricans among others.

As the Trump campaign was reminding the electorate of their racism, Kamala Harris was in Philadelphia unveiling her agenda for Puerto Rico.

According to the White House VP pool report, Harris talked about the economic task force she will create for Puerto Rico:

She said the task force will be focused on bringing economic opportunities to the Puerto Rican island “as an extension” of her overall plan as well as the electrical grid in Puerto Rico.

“So I came because I want to thank you all for what you’re doing, but I also want to share with you that the work that we are doing is — yes, it’s about this campaign. But it’s so much more. I really believe that we are all a part of a new generation of leadership for our country that is optimistic and ambitious, and if may I say for myself, quite impatient about knowing that we can get things done.”

Trump’s “comedian” may end costing him a critical swing state, as VP Harris is campaigning hard and making sure that Puerto Ricans know that they aren’t forgotten.

The difference won’t go unnoticed in Pennsylvania.

