Hundreds Of Ballots Likely Destroyed In Swing District After Drop Box Arson

Hundreds of ballots were potentially destroyed after someone set fire to a ballot drop box in Vancouver, Washington.

A Vancouver ballot box was burned in an arson Monday morning, authorities report – with hundreds of ballots possibly damaged in the fire.

The Clark County elections auditor told us that the last ballot pickup at that location was 11 a.m. Saturday. Hundreds of ballots were inside at the time of the burning, and KATU was told there were maybe only a few that could be saved.

Here is more on the House race impacted by the arson:

This is in #WA03. In 2022, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) only beat Joe Kent (R) here by 2,629 votes. The rematch is a Toss Up. https://t.co/zeYNyQbkoi — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 28, 2024

Given Trump’s years of false claims of Democrats cheating and stolen elections, these sorts of criminal acts are likely to continue in the days to come. Trump has mobilized his supporters to attack the election process. It isn’t Democrats who are burning and attacking ballot drop boxes.

There should be no place in a democracy for crimes against the vote, but Trump has turned once unfathomable actions into what his supporters view as justifiable action with his lies.

What happened in Washington was un-American, but that is what Donald Trump has turned the Republican Party into.

