Philadelphia DA Sues Elon Musk Over Illegal Voter Lottery

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner has asked a judge to shut down Elon Musk’s illegal voter lottery.

CNN reported:“America PAC and Musk are lulling Philadelphia citizens – and others in the Commonwealth (and other swing states in the upcoming election) – to give up their personal identifying information and make a political pledge in exchange for the chance to win $1 million,” the lawsuit alleges. “That is a lottery. And it is indisputably an unlawful lottery.”

In the lawsuit, Krasner’s office argues that Pennsylvania law requires all lotteries to be “operated and administered by the state” – and that Musk’s daily $1 million giveaway must be halted because it’s operating outside of those legal guardrails.

“Though Musk says that a winner’s selection is ‘random,’ that appears false because multiple winners that have been selected are individuals who have shown up at Trump rallies in Pennsylvania,” the lawsuit says, arguing that the lottery rules are “deceptive.

Musk’s lottery isn’t random and it isn’t open to everyone. This is on top of election experts saying that the lottery violates election law because it is illegal to provide and incentive to vote.

Elon Musk is breaking the law and more local officials should expected to file lawsuits of their own. No matter where Musk runs this scam, it will be illegal, but it definitely needs to be shutdown in swing states because it is clear that Musk is trying to buy votes, because Donald Trump has promised him power.

Musk made it clear what he intends to do with that power if he gets it. Musk intends to cut $2 trillion in government programs and spending:

A deranged sounding Elon Musk gives away the game, "So whether it's direct taxation or all government spending, it's either becomes inflation or it's direct taxation. Your money is being wasted." This means programs that help people will be eliminated.

Musk is throwing a few million dollars around right now, because if Trump gets elected, he reap billions of dollars later.