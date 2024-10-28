Rep. Dan Goldman Warns Of Trump/Mike Johnson Plan To Overturn Election

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) suspected that Trump’s secret plan with Mike Johnson is a backup plan to overturn the election.

Goldman said on CNN:

Donald Trump hinted yesterday in his speech that he has some secret with Speaker Mike Johnson. Now, you wonder, why did Donald Trump come to New York nine days before the election? This is going – this state is going to go to Kamala Harris . And the answer is that the House really runs through New York. There are seven races that could go either way in the House. And that will likely determine the majority.

And make no mistake, the House, we get sworn in on January 3rd. On January 6th, the certification of the Electoral College will happen again. And we – as we know from 2021, whoever is in control of the House, of Congress, will be able to have a lot of say on what happens on January 6th. And I suspect, we don’t know, but I suspect Donald Trump’s little secret plan with Mike Johnson is a backup plan for when he loses and he tries to go to the House of Representatives to throw out the Electoral College, the certification from the states, and have the House of Representatives under the leadership and the control and the gavel for Mike Johnson and try to overturn this election.

It was the exact reverse on January 6, 2021. You had Mike Pence, the vice president, who was presiding over the joint session, but you had Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who were presiding over Congress. If it’s the reverse, the Republicans have a lot more opportunity and a lot more possibilities for overturning this election.

Video:

Trump’s “closing argument” at MSG was a vile, vitriolic display of MAGA extremism. Every speaker was hand-picked and vetted by him. But beyond the racism, Hitler references, and authoritarian ideals, he revealed his “secret” plan with Speaker Johnson to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/nALF7huQH9 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 28, 2024

Rep. Goldman is likely right.

Speaker Johnson was asked to comment on Trump’s claim that the two men have a secret which Trump referenced after claiming that Republicans will do better in the House than people think. Trump is never subtle. It is a safe guess that Trump and Johnson have worked out a scheme to block certification and steal the election for Trump.

The problem as Goldman explained is if Democrats win the House, they will be running the certification process on 1/6.

If Democrats win the House any secret plan that Trump has with Johnson will be irrelevant.

