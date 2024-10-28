Trump’s Crowd In Georgia Walks Out On Him 30 Minutes Into His Speech

Donald Trump’s Georgia crowd didn’t make it through a half an hour before they started walking out on him.

The crowd leaving:

Pockets of the crowd at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion start to leave as Donald Trump’s speech continues #gapol pic.twitter.com/A3aBFLvApd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 28, 2024

Here is the video:

We’ve reached the roughly hour-mark of Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/Gtf4ZrGQQt — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 29, 2024

Usually Trump’s crowds bail on him when he gets close to the hour mark in his incoherant rambles. This time the crowd couldn’t even stick with Trump for a half an hour.

A more savvy candidate would notice his crowd getting bored and leaving and tighten up their speech to get it over with faster, or start giving shorter remarks to keep the crowd from heading to the parking lot, but Donald Trump is not smart. These speeches aren’t for the crowd. Trump isn’t giving anything to the audience. He is taking from the crowd to fill his endless need for love and affection.

Trump’s events have been low energy throughout the entire campaign.

The problem is that Donald Trump has gone from low energy to flat out boring, and people aren’t sticking around anymore.

