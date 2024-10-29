Former Executive Director Of Michigan GOP To Vote For Kamala Harris

Former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, Gary Reed announced he will be voting for Kamala Harris.

Reed wrote in a letter to the editor:

I was the executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, back during a time when the GOP embraced values like fiscal discipline and a strong foreign policy.

I voted for Nikki Haley in the Feb. 27 primary in part to move the Republican Party past Donald Trump . She received 296,200 votes — 27 percent of the primary votes — at a time when it was clear that Trump was likely going to be the party’s nominee. Many of those 296,200 voters will not vote for Trump on Tuesday; I am one of them.

Donald Trump and JD Vance don’t advocate for the values of the Republican Party I once knew.

…

Trump and his allies have done grave damage to the Republican Party — both in Michigan and nationally. If we ever want our Republican Party back, it has to start with Donald Trump losing on Nov. 5. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris .

Reed’s letter raises an important point. Many of the Republicans voting for Harris want Trump gone. They believe that he is a danger to the country. These same people also want their Republican Party to return to sanity.

Whether or not getting rid of Trump would be enough to fix the damage that Trump has done to the Republican Party is an unknown, but Trump has to go before Republicans can begin to entertain the idea of returning to normal.

This is another important endorsement, as Trump’s Republican Party seems to be withering away.

