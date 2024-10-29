Kamala Harris Crowd Tonight Will Be As Big As The World Series

Police estimate that the size of the crowd for Kamala Harris’s Washington, DC speech will equal Game 3 of the World Series.

Nicolle Wallace said:

Harris will ask voters to turn the page on Donald Trump. So here is what we’re hearing today, first. 20,000 people was the attendance number that they expected and planned for. Then it got bumped up to 40,000 people they were expecting. By far the largest rally of Harris’ presidential campaign.

The latest Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. suggest 52,000 people could be in attendance tonight. And an exact match, the exact same number of people the capacity crowd at last night’s game three of the World Series.

Video:

Nicolle Wallace, “The latest Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. suggest 52,000 people could be in attendance tonight. And an exact match, the exact same number of people the capacity crowd at last night’s game three of the World Series.” pic.twitter.com/dXjaDc3KyP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 29, 2024

Kamala Harris will draw the largest audience of any candidate in this campaign. Trump has drawn nothing close, and Harris will be delivering her message to a national audience.

These are Obama level crowds that Harris will end up drawing both in Houston and in D.C. If a campaign has momentum in the final week of the election, it looks like it is Kamala Harris.

