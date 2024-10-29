Trump’s Speech Was So Bad Fox News Had To Attach A Disclaimer

After Trump repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, Fox News had to attach a disclaimer that it wasn’t.

Trump’s Kamala Harris prebuttal was a disaster. CNN dropped their coverage. MSNBC didn’t take Trump’s remarks, but Trump’s propaganda network Fox News showed all of the lies, including his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

After Trump stopped speaking, Harris Faulkner came on the air and said, “At the very beginning you heard the former president talk about a stolen election. And while he may feel a certain way, the facts remain Joe Biden was declared the winner with 51% of the vote. States certified those results, and Congress accepted those results.”

Video:

!!!! Harris Faulkner immediate after Trump’s speech: “At the very beginning you heard the former president talk about a stolen election. And while he may feel a certain way, the facts remain Joe Biden was declared the winner … states certified those results.” pic.twitter.com/8cyHzclTPD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2024

What Faulkner read was a disclaimer that was intended to avoid Fox News being sued again for spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Trump has gotten to the point where his lies are dangerous to even right wing media.

Donald Trump’s prebuttal was a complete fiasco and a total waste of time. It was revealing that instead of hitting the campaign trail, Trump was at home exhausted and trying to get free TV coverage.

