A Sign That Trump May Be Giving Up On Pennsylvania

Donald Trump has decided not to attend the epic Penn State/Ohio State football that will have the eyes of the state upon it.

Via Sports Illustrated:

Former President Donald Trump no longer plans to attend Saturday’s Penn State-Ohio State football game at Beaver Stadium, according to Penn State.

“The University has been notified that former President Donald Trump will no longer be attending the Ohio State-Penn State football game,” a Penn State spokesperson said in a statement.

The Saturday afternoon event on Trump’s schedule is a rally in Salem, VA at 4 PM. There is no reason for Trump to be going to Virginia except that it is on his way to a scheduled rally in Greensboro, NC later in the evening.

Donald Trump isn’t going to win Virginia.

Appearing in Central PA at a gigantic sporting event that will be nationally television and starts at noon is a no-brainer.

The only logical reason why Trump would bail on Penn State is because his campaign knows that he is losing in Pennsylvania, so they are putting their energy elsewhere.

When campaigns start canceling events in swing states that are thought to be up for grabs, it’s a sign.

Donald Trump won’t totally bail on Pennsylvania, but if the campaign has decided to look for other states that they could possibly pick up, it a bad omen for Trump’s Pennsylvania hopes.

