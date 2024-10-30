Cognitively Impaired Trump’s Latest Stunt Is To Take Questions From A Garbage

The Trump campaign tried to cover up the ex-president’s cognitive decline by having him take questions from a garbage truck, but he mangled that too.

Video of Trump claiming that the garbage truck is in honor of Biden and Harris, but he couldn’t even get those words out right as he said Trump instead of truck:

As Americans are outraged by someone at his rally who compared Puerto Rico to garbage, Trump thought it would be cute to take questions from a gigantic garbage truck pic.twitter.com/pjMYRO2vqA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

In another classic Trump campaign move, they didn’t have a microphone on the former president so he answers could barely be heard.

While speaking from a garbage truck, Trump claims that Pennsylvania has been corrupted. These remarks are another indication that the ex-president is losing in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/6SFaDX1JHD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 30, 2024

After bailing on attending the Penn State/Ohio State football game on Saturday, Trump has also attacked Pennsylvania and claimed the state is cheating in the election.

In the video above, Trump claims that Pennsylvania is corrupted.

Trump can’t do big events anymore and is in cognitive decline, so his campaign is increasingly using stunts to hide the former president’s weakness. From fake working at McDonalds to sitting in a garbage truck, the campaign is hoping that gimmicks can hide the fact that he is unfit to be president.

The gimmicks aren’t working as Donald Trump is looking like a desperate candidate who is losing.

