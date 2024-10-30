Kamala Harris Drew 16,000 More People In North Carolina Then Trump

Local North Carolina media reports that Kamala Harris filled up a 20,000 seat venue, while Trump drew 4,000 for his event.

Colin Campbell of WUNC posted, “Kamala Harris holding rally at Walnut Creek amphitheater in Raleigh (capacity 20,000) -Donald Trump rally at Rocky Mount Event Center (capacity 4,000) #ncpol”

Harris’s rally was loud, rowdy, and uplifting.

Here is Harris interacting with the crowd after her rally:

Kamala Harris interacting with a large and loud crowd after her rally in Raleigh, NC. pic.twitter.com/dxeU2Bn26P — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump delivered his usual dark cloud of fear and lied about Kamala Harris’s crowd size in Washington, DC.

Polls show momentum is staying with Kamala Harris. Harris is drawing the larger crowds while there is a clear lack of energy at Donald Trump’s events where his own supporters continue to walk out on him before he has finished speaking.

Trump’s crowds are not only small. The crowds are also leaving early, even though Trump claims that no one in his audiences leaves early.

If boots on the crowd and the number of people who show up at campaign events measure anything, they measure enthusiasm, and the enthusiasm is clearly with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A campaign with momentum doesn’t book small venues in the remaining days of an election campaign.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.