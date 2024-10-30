Trump Is Not Taking Kamala Harris’s Huge DC Crowd Well

At a campaign event in North Carolina, Donald Trump lied and claimed that Kamala Harris paid more than 75,000 people to attend her Washington, D.C. speech.

Video of Trump in North Carolina:

Trump’s lies that Kamala Harris paid for people to attend her rally in DC last night pic.twitter.com/8zQC9adFAk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

Trump later had to proclaim to the crowd in North Carolina that he isn’t Hitler:

No one has called Trump Hitler, but himself.

John Kelly said that Trump is a fascist who wants generals to be like Hitler’s generals.

Watching Trump in North Carolina, it is clear that he knows that the election is slipping away from him, which is why he is throwing every insane lie and attack at Kamala Harris that pops into his head.

Donald Trump has never run against someone who can draw the kinds of crowds that Kamala Harris draws and it is freaking him out.

Trump is going to claim victory even if he loses. Kamala Harris was also in North Carolina today where she drew a bigger and louder crowd than Trump. As the days go by, it is starting to get obvious that momentum is with Kamala Harris, and Trump’s lies can’t shift reality.

