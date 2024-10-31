JD Vance Says Women Take Their Freedom Too Far

JD Vance claimed that women take their freedom too far and celebrate having reproductive rights.

Joe Rogan said to Vance on his podcast, “The concept in the zeitgeist is that abortion had always been, you know, Roe v. Wade, always been the law of the land, and then all of a sudden that was taken away, and you have these religious men who are trying to dictate what women can and can’t do with their bodies.”

Vance replied, “Yeah. Yeah, no, look, I mean, again, I, I understand that, I understand the, the, the pushback against that but I, I think you can go, like, with so many other issues, you can go way too far about it and it becomes trying to celebrate something that, at the very best, if you grant, I think, every argument of the pro choice side, it is a neutral thing, not something to be celebrated.”

Rogan said in response, “I think there’s very few people that are celebrating, though.”

Video:

Rogan: Roe was the law of the land and all of a sudden that had been taken away and you have these men trying to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies Vance: Yeah, yeah… but you have women who go too far and try to celebrate it Rogan: Very few do that pic.twitter.com/Yb7xmPMq74 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

I am not a woman, but I have never seen a woman celebrate abortion. The choice decision like any other healthcare decision is treated with the upmost seriousness.

JD Vance was blaming women and arguing that rights needed to be taken away because women celebrated having them too much. A variation of the same argument has been used historically to deny women rights. Whether it is the right to vote, own property, or make their own healthcare decisions, women have been hearing a version of what JD Vance is selling for centuries.

The gender gap is reaching historic levels in the 2024 election and JD Vance seems to be doing his part to get more women out to vote for Kamala Harris .

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.