‘Never Trump’ Republican Larry Hogan Brags of Trump Endorsement at Private Fundraiser

Maryland Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan has put on a big show about not wanting convicted felon Donald Trump’s endorsement, but he’s been busted bragging about Trump’s endorsement at a private fundraiser.

Hogan is running against Angela Alsobrooks in the Maryland Senate race.

In a call on Wednesday, Hogan was asked by a local Republican donor “about the public perception that Hogan and Trump

hate each other.’ The former Maryland governor clarified that he did actually receive Trump’s endorsement, CNN reported in an exclusive based on a video of the call they obtained.

“Donald Trump actually endorsed me,” Hogan says, interrupting the donor and repeating: “Donald Trump actually endorsed me.”

Hogan “touted an endorsement from Donald Trump in a private donor call and suggested it helps him with the former president’s ‘hard core’ supporters, after repeatedly stating that he did not want Trump’s endorsement,” they pointed out.

Naturally, the Hogan campaign had a justification for this. You see, the man who was bragging about getting the endorsement of Trump, who has threatened to use the military on American citizens who don’t support him and has consistently called Harris supporters names, “rejects the notion of hatred in politics.”

“Governor Hogan was responding to a question about whether he and Former President Trump ‘hate’ each other. Governor Hogan rejects the notion of hatred in politics, and will attempt to work with anybody who is elected,” Hogan campaign spokesperson Blake Kernen told CNN.

It’s odd that these Republicans who brag about Trump’s endorsement privately want to publicly distance themselves while taking refuge in the notion that they are against hatred. Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection against his own country that wounded over 140 officers and killed one of his own supporters. His mob planned to kill his Vice President and then Speaker Nancy Pelosi that day.

Donald Trump was also found liable for sexual assault, which means that he physically assaulted E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room. That is hatred and that person has no business endorsing anyone, nor would any decent person tout an endorsement from such a man.

But then, Hogan has been compared to Trump recently. MSNBC noted that the “Never Trump” Republican put a family member in charge of his real estate firm while governor, and might have been able to use his power as governor to boost his business:

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is trying to win a U.S. Senate seat in deep blue Maryland on the strength of his reputation as a Never-Trump Republican. But a damning new report in Time magazine suggests that Hogan, who put a family member in charge of his real estate firm while he served as governor, resembles Trump more than we knew. Hogan may have been able to use his power as governor to help boost his business in a manner reminiscent of the former president.

So what of Hogan’s promise to certify the 2024 election if elected to Senate? Is that as weak as his “Never-Trump” status? Are voters just supposed to vote for him and hope he’s not lying about that one thing, while he seems to be showing a false face to them about Trump?

File this as more evidence that elites really don’t care about Trump’s threat to use the military on American citizens or his praise for Hitler. Fascism is fine with them, so long as they can benefit from it.