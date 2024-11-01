Battleground State Voters Are Breaking Big For Kamala Harris

Internal polling from the Harris campaign reveals that battleground state voters who made up their minds in the last week are breaking big for Kamala Harris.

Matt Viser posted:



Senior Harris campaign officials say campaign’s internal data show them winning by double digits among battleground state voters who made up their mind in the last week. Focus groups, officials say, show damage to Trump from Madison Square Garden rally and Puerto Rico comments.

Harris campaign clearly views Madison Square Garden rally as a turning point among late-breaking undecided voters, in ways that’s giving them confidence in the final days. “It really broke through,” senior campaign official says. “It’s helped gel their feeling about this race.”

Campaign experts have been predicting that late deciding voters would likely break for Harris due to the fact that the younger candidate with the most positive message represents change from Donald Trump, but the degree of the movement is surprising. If the polling is correct, Trump did major damage to his campaign at MSG to the point where it might be impossible for him to recover.

The ugliness of that rally was a slap in the face to many voters to remind them of who Trump is and what he is promising the country.

