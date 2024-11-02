Days Before The Election Trump Melts Down Because He Isn’t Running Against Biden

Trump’s closing message to voters in North Carolina is that he is still mad that he isn’t running against Joe Biden.

Trump said, “These past few years we have been fighting to take back our country. It has been a failed and corrupt administration. A horrible administration. You like to see a football coach. He brings to there. They are fighting the two of them. By then said, you stole, you still my presidency and you are no better than I am. It is the same thing. I think Joe, maybe we will see Tuesday, right? But I think Joe might have done better. Joe, the reports are that he hates me. We had a debate. He did not do too well but that’s ok.”

Video:

Days before the election, Trump is complaining in North Carolina that he isn’t running against Biden. This is his closing argument. pic.twitter.com/HUoq2RkQxG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 2, 2024

We are just days away from election day and Trump is going to swing states and trying to divide Democrats by claiming that Biden and Harris are fighting with each other and he is still complaining about having to run against Kamala Harris.

If anyone needs a sign that Trump is losing this election, look at what he is talking about as the campaign comes to a close. Donald Trump is still living in the past and pretending to run against Joe Biden. Trump has never figured out how to run against Vice President Harris, and he is still flailing as the election campaign moves toward its end.