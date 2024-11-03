Harris Leading Trump In Iowa Shows Something Big Happening In The Midwest

The latest Des Moines Register poll showing Kamala Harris leading Trump in Iowa suggests that a big shift is happening in the Midwest.

The Des Moines Register reported on their poll:

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states.

…

Independent voters, who had consistently supported Trump in the leadup to this election, now break for Harris. That’s driven by the strength of independent women, who back Harris by a 28-point margin, while independent men support Trump, but by a smaller margin.

Similarly, senior voters who are 65 and older favor Harris. But senior women support her by a more than 2-to-1 margin, 63% to 28%, while senior men favor her by just 2 percentage points, 47% to 45%.

Since the overturn of Dobbs, Democrats have over performed and had a great deal of success in the Midwest. There have been no non-partisan polls showing Trump leading in Michigan or Wisconsin. Given that the previous Des Moines Register poll had Trump leading by just four points over Harris it is clear that something is happening in Iowa, and other red midwestern states like Ohio where Trump is also underperforming.

What is happening in Iowa is that since the state’s total abortion ban went into effect, hospitals are shutting down birthing units, OBGYNs are no longer training in the state, and doctors are leaving Iowa due to the ban.

This has created a rural healthcare crisis for expectant mothers in the state, and that crisis is suspected to be at least part of the reason why the poll shows Harris leading Trump.

Reproductive rights may be a bigger factor in this election than Republicans or the male dominated corporate media will admit.

If Kamala Harris were to win Iowa, it would suggest a potential landslide for Democrats on Tuesday.

