Kamala Harris Brought The Funny On SNL

Kamala Harris brought the funny to SNL as part of the homestretch of her presidential campaign.

Maya Rudolph set up VP Harris’s appearance by saying, “Well, this is it. The last campaign stop in Pennsylvania. Gosh, I just, I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes, you know, a black, South Asian woman running for president. Preferably from the Bay Area.”

The best part of the appearance was this exchange between Rudolph and Harris:

Take my palmela. The American people wanna stop the chaos and end the dramaala

With a cool new step mommala. Kick back in our pajamalas and watch a romKamala.

Like “Legally blondela”.

And start decorating for Christmas, fa la la la la.

Because what do we always say?

Keep Kamala and carry on-a-la

Video:

Appearance by presidential candidates before the election have become an SNL tradition, but just like the 60 Minutes interview tradition, Trump couldn’t be bothered to show up anywhere that isn’t in front of a conservative audience, so it was only Kamala Harris who appeared on SNL in 2024.

The dark and joyless Trump was terrible on SNL so the show and the American people are better off without his presence.

Kamala Harris looked like she was having a blast, and that’s the point of going on SNL. Saturday Night Live probably doesn’t win any last minute votes, but a fun appearance can make voters feel good about their choice.