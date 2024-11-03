Nancy Pelosi Says Cognitively Declining Trump’s Brain Won’t Last 4 Years

Rep. and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that given the rate of Trump’s cognitive decline, his brain won’t last four more years.

After Jen Psaki played a clip for Pelosi from today of Trump suggesting that the media be shot, the former Speaker said:

I think what the ex-president just said with the further indication of his cognitive degeneration. You saw recently how he was talking about whether he chose electrocution or being eaten by sharks. Something is very wrong there and indicative also diminishing the power of the press, which is the guardian of our freedom in the country, so I think people might think about voting for him and have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate it is and it is clearly evident and they may be voting for J.D. Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country.

Video:

Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s brain can’t last for 4 more years, “I think people might think about voting for him and have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate it is.” pic.twitter.com/nYrQE1QN7T — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 3, 2024

Pelosi was correct. Trump has been showing signs of cognitive decline for years. The media completely ignored it early in the campaign when Trump claimed that Biden started World War II, and that he ran against and beat Barack Obama, but as the campaign has continued, Trump’s decline has been to obvious to ignore. Donald Trump refuses to release his medical records and there seems to be something seriously wrong with him.

Voters need to understand that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for JD Vance, because the declining ex-president looks extremely unlikely to be able to finish a four year term in office.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.