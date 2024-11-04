Kamala Harris Draws Massive Crowd In Pittsburgh As Trump Curtains Off Seats

Trump had to curtain off seats at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh due to small crowd size, while Kamala Harris has drawn a massive outdoor crowd in the city.

Here was the scene as Trump took the stage:

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here is the crowd. The lower bowl is almost completely full. The upper bowl is curtained off. A smattering of empty seats at the back. I would estimate 10-12k in attendance pic.twitter.com/XgIQWtIuiy — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) November 5, 2024

Meanwhile, here is the Kamala Harris crowd:

Updated vid of the crowd here at the @VP Kamala Harris rally @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/GPed6DNdLe — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) November 4, 2024

Trump actually lied to his supporters and claimed that the Kamala Harris rally which has not started yet had a small crowd:

Trump blatantly lies to his audience in Pittsburgh that Kamala Harris’s rally in PA — which hasn’t even started yet — has a small crowd and images of it “are all over the internet” pic.twitter.com/n5XXd3wPig — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024

Trump has not sold out and single one of his election eve rallies and it is getting to him, which is why he lied about Harris’s crowd size. Trump is getting blown out of the water in Pittsburgh.

The Trump campaign which has been low energy and suffered from a lack of enthusiasm looks like it is running on fumes.

Crowd sizes don’t predict anything, but if the lack of enthusiasm for Trump is obvious. Trump had to block off the entire upper bowl of an NHL arena because he couldn’t get enough people to come out and see him for what could be his next to last rally ever.

