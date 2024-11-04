Kamala Harris election eve rally Pittsburgh

Kamala Harris Draws Massive Crowd In Pittsburgh As Trump Curtains Off Seats

Trump had to curtain off seats at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh due to small crowd size, while Kamala Harris has drawn a massive outdoor crowd in the city.

Here was the scene as Trump took the stage:

Meanwhile, here is the Kamala Harris crowd:

Trump actually lied to his supporters and claimed that the Kamala Harris rally which has not started yet had a small crowd:

Trump has not sold out and single one of his election eve rallies and it is getting to him, which is why he lied about Harris’s crowd size. Trump is getting blown out of the water in Pittsburgh.

The Trump campaign which has been low energy and suffered from a lack of enthusiasm looks like it is running on fumes.

Crowd sizes don’t predict anything, but if the lack of enthusiasm for Trump is obvious. Trump had to block off the entire upper bowl of an NHL arena because he couldn’t get enough people to come out and see him for what could be his next to last rally ever.

