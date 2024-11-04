Philly DA Warns Anyone Planning to Play Militia ‘F Around and Find Out’

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner has an election message for the MAGA plotting to play militia to intimidate voters or interfere in the election, “F around and find out.”

The Democratic Philly District Attorney has activated his office’s non-partisan Election Task Force, warning anyone who f-s around on Monday, “You can have your fun in a jail cell, cause that’s what’s coming.”

“Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia, F around and find out. Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people, F around and find out,” he said.

Krasner warned, “We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries and we have the state prisons. So, if you’re going to turn the election into some form of coercion, if you’re going to try to bully people, bully votes or voters, if you’re going to try to erase votes, if you’re going to try any of that nonsense, F around and find out.”

“Anybody who thinks they are going to play those games in Philadelphia, you’re going to do it in bad faith – I got no problem with doing it in good faith – but, if you’re going to do it in bad faith, there is an election court, there are judges, they have orders and those orders are going to say, in essence, ‘Get out of the polling places.'”

“Anybody who doesn’t get out,” he added, “You’re going to be arrested.”

Watch here:

Krasner said he wants to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote no matter who they are voting for, and the task force will be looking out for people “who will bring frivolous challenges to voters.”

Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department Kevin Bethel also said the police would have extra manpower, “We are ready.”

In 2020, two of Trump’s MAGA thugs were arrested after being found with weapons outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being tallied, in a racist theme that was similarly executed by MAGA, including Trump campaign people, in Detroit. Those two MAGA were sent back to jail after their bail was increased because they participated in Trump’s deadly 1/6 insurrection that Dir. Wray labeled a domestic terrorist event.

Officials who uphold their duty to the people are making sure that Trump’s thugs can’t intimidate voters or stop the counting of the votes. This is the least we should expect, as our right to vote is fundamental to freedom and to democracy.

But it’s good to see officials taking a firm stand against autocratic efforts to undermine the will of the people.

Donald Trump is a direct threat to freedom and liberty, as he has tried to overthrow the will of the people by stopping the count and abusing the courts with repeatedly failed lawsuits lacking in anything remotely passing as evidence, followed by a violent insurrection. These efforts on the ground by his supporters are an extension of his conspiracy against the United States of America, for which he already faces charges.

Many of the American people are sick and tired of Donald Trump’s threats against democracy, as they made clear in 2022 with plenty of Republicans crossing over to keep MAGA election deniers out of important offices.

Don’t let anyone stop you from voting. Here is a list of election protection hotlines.