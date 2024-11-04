Trump Bombs In Pennsylvania As Reading Rally Is Half Full

A sign that Pennsylvania might be lost for Trump as the 6,000-7,000 seat venue in Reading, PA is only half full for his speech.

The scene in Reading:

In Reading, Penn., the modest sized arena (7000-8000 capacity) is not even half-full. https://t.co/1gsOoE8Xh6 pic.twitter.com/4eUoiOBuhG — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 4, 2024

CNN confirmed the empty seats:

👀 CNN on yet another Trump rally with low turnout: There are a lot of empty seats left in the arena. Trump has built his brand on turning out large rallies, but today in North Carolina AND Pennsylvania they have been noticeably empty. pic.twitter.com/AetEhpIlfA — Devon Hesano (@DevonHesano) November 4, 2024

CNN called the turnout in Reading “quite thin.” CNN also noted that the crowd has been noticeably in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania for Trump .

Crowd size is not a predictor of election turnout, but the fact that people won’t come out to see Trump in two swing states in what could be some of his last rallies as a presidential candidate is not a good sign.

The Trump campaign has been running out of steam in the last few weeks. It seems like Donald Trump and MAGA are running on fumes in the last few hours of the 2024 campaign.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.