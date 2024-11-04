Trump Campaign Admits They Could Lose The Election

The Trump campaign admitted the possibility to staff in an internal email that they could lose the election tomorrow.

Axios reported:

Behind the bluster, former President Trump’s campaign is preparing staff members to wind down the operation while privately acknowledging that Trump could lose Tuesday’s election.

….

The internal “Donald J. Trump Administrative Update,” from co-campaign manager Susie Wiles, outlines post-election plans. It uses the phrases “should we be victorious,” “regardless of the outcome of the election” and “God willing” — acknowledging that the race may or may not turn out in Trump’s favor.

This is much different than 2020 when Trump spent the weeks and months before the election that claiming that if he lost the election was stolen, and then after the election, Trump has spent years denying publicly that he lost. The stolen election lie was the basis for both the fake elector plot and the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

None of this means that Trump won’t declare victory on election night or dispute his loss in numerous court cases. Some of those court cases are already underway involving states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The 1/6 Committee laid out the fact that some of the people around Trump were much more in touch with reality than the then president was.

If anything, the gap between Trump and reality has only grown, but even the Trump campaign seems to understand that unless they can pull a rabbit out of the hat, Kamala Harris is in a better position than Donald Trump to win.

