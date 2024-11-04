Trump empty seats election eve.

Trump Is Playing To Small Crowds And Empty Seats At His Final Rallies

Donald Trump is facing empty seats and small crowds at his rallies on the final day of the campaign.

Here was Trump’s crowd in North Carolina:

The floor isn’t even full for Trump in Reading, PA:

This is what the crowd in Macon, GA looked like as Trump finished speaking last night:

This is a bad omen for Trump. It is the final day of the campaign, and Donald Trump is drawing tiny crowds with no energy. If supporters of the ex-president aren’t enthused enough to show up for him on the last day of the campaign, then that is a very bad sign for Republicans. Kamala Harris is expected to draw big crowds everywhere she goes on Monday.

Trump is already running late after a half-full rally in North Carolina. His own supporters have been walking out on Trump throughout the campaign, and now they have reached the point where they aren’t bothering to show up.

