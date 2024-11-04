Trump Is Playing To Small Crowds And Empty Seats At His Final Rallies

Donald Trump is facing empty seats and small crowds at his rallies on the final day of the campaign.

Here was Trump’s crowd in North Carolina:

Update – inside is only half full. pic.twitter.com/I6q332hEO7 — Phil Lavelle 💪🏽/📺 (@phillavelle) November 4, 2024

The floor isn’t even full for Trump in Reading, PA:

At the Trump rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, not even the floor is full. Campaign staff is trying to herd attendees into a couple of sections to make the place look packed. Very low energy. pic.twitter.com/TqvLtIRgiP — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 4, 2024

This is what the crowd in Macon, GA looked like as Trump finished speaking last night:

Trump closes his final campaign rally in Georgia tonight in Macon #gapol pic.twitter.com/Zfga5JicXA — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 4, 2024

This is a bad omen for Trump. It is the final day of the campaign, and Donald Trump is drawing tiny crowds with no energy. If supporters of the ex-president aren’t enthused enough to show up for him on the last day of the campaign, then that is a very bad sign for Republicans. Kamala Harris is expected to draw big crowds everywhere she goes on Monday.

Trump is already running late after a half-full rally in North Carolina. His own supporters have been walking out on Trump throughout the campaign, and now they have reached the point where they aren’t bothering to show up.

