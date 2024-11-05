Abortion Measure Loses In Florida After Getting 1 Million More Votes Than Ron DeSantis

Republicans showed what the undercutting of democracy looks like in Florida after a measure to make abortion a constitutional right in Florida despite getting 1 million more votes than Ron DeSantis.

Adam Smith posted:

A million more FL voters voted for the abortion initiative than voted to reelect Gov DeSantis in ‘22 https://t.co/TA4CdFiRfR — Adam Smith (@adamsmithtimes) November 6, 2024

The amendment lost because the gerrymandered Florida legislature put a 60% threshold on passage. The measure received 57% support and passed overwhelmingly, but it means nothing, because DeSantis has tied his legacy and political future to banning abortion.

What happened in Florida was example of what happens when Republicans gut democracy and send the message that the will of the people does not matter.

DeSantis wants to use Florida as an example of what Republican governance for the entire country, and what that governance looks like individual rights will get trampled and if it looks like the will of the people will triumph, the government will rig the game against fundamental rights.