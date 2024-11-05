Democratic Majority Polling Places Being Threatened In Georgia

Gwinett County elections director Zach Manifold said that there have been threats to polling places in his county, Fulton County has also been threatened.

Video:

Manifold said, “We have had one incident, just recently. I don’t have additional information yet. I will share it when we get it. But we have had one incident, just recently.”

There has also been a precinct evacuated that as of the time of the interview remained evacuated. There have also been two non-credible bomb threats to Fulton County, GA. Joe Biden won both Gwinett and Fulton Counties in 2020 as part of his narrow flipping of Georgia from red to blue.

The fact that counties with large numbers of Democratic voters have been targeted with threats suggests that this might be the work of some Trump supporters who are trying to hold down the vote in Georgia to help Donald Trump.

The state of Georgia is on pace for a record setting election where five million votes are going to be cast with 1.2 million being cast on election day.

If Donald Trump loses Georgia, it could make it very difficult for him to win the presidency. His supporters seem to know this, which leads to suspicion that the threats are coming from those who want to see fewer Democrats cast their ballots.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.