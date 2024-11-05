Nevada Is Seeing Extremely High Youth Turnout

Young people are coming out to vote in Nevada to such a large degree that it is slowing ballot casting down in the state.

Video of Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar on CNN:

Nevada Secretary of State says they are seeing high youth turnout in the state, “We’re seeing high engagement and turnout amongst our youth.” pic.twitter.com/y7lTRKnHuQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 5, 2024

Aguilar said when asked about delays in the process for curing the ballots, “We’re experiencing a little bit of an issue with it now, given that we’re seeing high engagement and turnout amongst our youth. And this is probably the first time they’ve had to use an official signature. What’s on their driver’s license, their voter registration form, and on their ballot is a little bit different, so we’re trying to work with them to drive up the curing process.”

The Secretary of State buried the lede. He is probably most concerned with having a smooth election, but the idea that youth turnout is so high that it is slowing the ballot curing process is very important.

Since young voters overwhelmingly support Democrats, high youth turnout in Nevada could be even more bad news for Republicans on a day when there is already a sense of panic growing around the GOP as more Democrats than they expected are voting on election day and Republicans aren’t getting the turnout that they anticipated so far.

