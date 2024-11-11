Democrats Have A Path To Power Against Trump On Government Funding

Republicans may end up with majorities in Congress, but Donald Trump will not have an easy path to funding his priorities due to Democrats in Congress.

The Washington Post reported:

Even if Republicans control both houses of Congress, Democrats could still play a large role in funding legislation at the start of Trump’s presidency. The GOP’s already narrow House majority — which has made it difficult to pass multiple conservative spending bills — could be even smaller when vote counts are finalized, and Republicans won’t have enough Senate seats to dodge a filibuster.

“As I’ve said time and again, in both the majority and the minority, the only way to get things done in the Senate is through bipartisan legislation while maintaining our principles — and the next two years will be no different,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) said in a statement.

The American people are going to see administrative corruption like they have never witnessed before thanks to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, but just because Republicans may end up with House and Senate majorities does not mean that Trump will get anything and everything that he wants.

Democrats have shown over the years that they are very effective at operating from the minority position.

Trump will still be able to accomplish a lot, especially in the areas of immigration and tax cuts for the rich, but anything that needs congressional approval could be a slog for Trump and his allies.