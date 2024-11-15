Trump And Republicans Aren’t Likely To Have Total Control Of The Governmment For Long

Trump and the Republicans are racing the clock because recent history shows that they won’t have total control of the White House and Congress for long.

Since the 1990s when one party controls both Congress and the White House, their total control of the government usually doesn’t last for long.

The New York Times reported on thin Republican control:

“We do have the mandate,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters this week, saying he anticipated “the most consequential Congress in the modern era, the most consequential administration in the modern era.”

To Democrats still licking their wounds, that sounds like overreach in the making that could ultimately accrue to their political benefit in two years — though of course there is always the possibility that Republicans could do such a good job that voters opt to keep the trifecta going.

Democrats doubt that.

“Restraint is one of the more difficult leadership qualities to exercise, and I have seen very little appetite for it on the Trump side,” said Senator Peter Welch, Democrat of Vermont.

Since the 1990s when Republicans broke up Democratic control of the House and Senate, it has been nearly impossible for one party to keep control of the White House and all of Congress for a prolonged period of time. The odds are very high that by the 2026 midterm, with Democrats being so close to the majority, that the House will flip back to Democrats.

Flipping the Senate is always a longer process, but it would not be shocking if Democrats gained at seat or two by the time the midterm rolls around.

Republicans are acting like they are in a race because they are. The big thing Republicans want is to extend tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. Given the dysfunction of the Republican House, it might be the only big thing that they get done before Democrats come to take back the majority.