American Muslims Who Abandoned Democrats Are Realizing Trump Screwed Them

Donald Trump has been saying for a year that he will allow Netanyahu to do whatever he wants, some American Muslim leaders supported Trump anyway and are now realizing that Trump isn’t going to help in Gaza.

These quotes from Muslim leaders who supported Trump from Reuters are telling:

“Trump won because of us and we’re not happy with his secretary of state pick and others,” said Rabiul Chowdhury, a Philadelphia investor who chaired the Abandon Harris campaign in Pennsylvania and co-founded Muslims for Trump.

…

Rexhinaldo Nazarko, executive director of the American Muslim Engagement and Empowerment Network (AMEEN), said Muslim voters had hoped Trump would choose cabinet officials who work toward peace, and there was no sign of that.

“We are very disappointed,” he said.

“It seems like this administration has been packed entirely with neoconservatives and extremely pro-Israel, pro-war people, which is a failure on the on the side of President Trump, to the pro-peace and anti-war movement.”

These so-called Muslim leaders were fools. If they had been paying attention, Trump told the nation how he was going to end the war. Trump’s plan to end the war is to give Netanyahu whatever he wants and allow him to exterminate or remove the Palestinians.

The signal should have been loud and clear when Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner went to Gaza and said that there was nice beachfront property there, but it needed to be cleaned up. By cleaned up, he meant removing the Palestinians.

Democrats and others who want the violence to end tried to explain this over and over again, but some American Muslim leaders wouldn’t listen, and the consequences of their stupidity will be that the same people they thought they were saving are more likely to die, and there will never be a two state solution. The result will be Israel taking all of Gaza for itself.