Hakeem Jeffries Has The The Perfect Answer Trump Nominations

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to Trump’s cabinet nominations by pointing out that America deserves better.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

KRISTEN WELKER:

All right, let me ask you about another pick, President-elect Trump’s pick for director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, of course, your former colleague in the House. Here’s what Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz had to say about her just this week. Take a look.

[START TAPE]

REP. DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ:

Tulsi Gabbard is someone who has met with war criminals, violated the Department of State’s guidance and secretly, clandestinely went to Syria and met with Assad, who gassed and attacked his own people with chemical weapons. She’s considered to be essentially, by most assessments, a Russian asset.

[END TAPE]

KRISTEN WELKER:

Leader Jeffries, do you agree that she’s a Russian asset?

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES:

Here’s what I have to say about several of the nominations that have been made by the incoming president, including the one that Debbie Wasserman Schultz was referring to. The incoming president, throughout the campaign, promised the American people that we would have the best economy, the best border security and the best administration possible.The question that has to be asked: Is this the best that we can do in the context of some of these nominations? Is this the very best that America has to offer for a moment like this, with so many challenges that we confront? Of course not. America deserves better. Hopefully, we’ll see the Senate Republicans do their job, scrutinize these picks, certainly confirm those that meet the basic level of qualifications and reject others.

Video:

Republicans better get used to hearing this because Democrats are going to keep him to his promises. The economy that voters voted against a couple of weeks ago now belongs to Donald Trump , so every decision that he makes is going to be put under the microscope of is this good for the American people.

The Republican days of having to do nothing but criticize are coming to an end.

Soon Republicans will own responsibility for everything, including Donald Trump.