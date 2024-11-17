Joe Biden Makes History As The First President To Visit The Amazon Rainforest

Joe Biden became the first American president in history to visit the Amazon rainforest.

Some quotes from Biden via The White House Pool Report:

“I’m proud to be here. The first sitting US president to visit the Amazon.”

“The most powerful solutions to fight climate change is all around us — the worlds’ forests.”

“There’s much more we can do and must do at home and abroad.”

“The fight against climate change has been a defining cause of my presidency.”

“You don’t have to choose between the environment and the economy.”

“it’s no secret that I’m leaving office in January,” he said, adding that he left a strong foundation for his successor to build on if he chooses to do so.

President Biden was correct. He is leaving the United States in a much better position on climate change than when he came into office, but Donald Trump is about to destroy it all. Trump’s choice to be Energy Secretary is a fracking executive. The incoming administration is also intending to roll back almost everything that Biden has done on climate change.

Trump ran on fossil fuels, and that backward-looking approach is going to be the energy policy of the United States for the next four years.

Biden did a lot of important work that many Democratic voters seemed not to care about because they didn’t show up to vote for his vice president. America will realize how much Joe Biden has accomplished for them after he leaves office.