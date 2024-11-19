97 House Democrats Urge Ethics Committee To Release Matt Gaetz Report

Nearly 100 House Democrats have written to the Ethics Committee to urge them to release their report about Trump Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz.

In the letter, the Democrats wrote:

Dear Chairman Guest and Ranking Member Wild,

We are writing today to request that you immediately release the Ethics Committee’s report into allegations of serious misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz. Given President-Elect Trump’s nomination of Representative Gaetz to serve as Attorney General, your committee’s findings remain relevant despite Representative Gaetz’s recent resignation from Congress.

A President’s cabinet reflects their pledge to appoint leaders of government agencies that reflect the country they aim to serve. Cabinet members advise the President on any subject they may require relating to the duties of each member’s respective office. In no light terms, they are among the most important positions in the country. The United States Senate has a constitutional duty to provide advice and consent on presidential nominees, and it is critical that Senators have all the information necessary to consider Mr. Gaetz’s nomination.

In April 2021, the Committee announced that it was “aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.” As a result, the Committee had “begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.

We strongly believe that this situation meets or exceeds those standards. This is not a partisan issue. In a statement to reporters on November 14th, Republican Senator of Texas John Cornyn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted, “I think that there should not be any limitations on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation including whatever the House Ethics Committee has generated.”

Given the seriousness of the charges against Representative Gaetz, withholding the findings of your investigation may jeopardize the Senate’s ability to provide fully informed, constitutionally required advice and consent regarding this nomination. Representative Gaetz’s abrupt resignation from Congress should not circumvent the Senate’s ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities. We urge you to immediately release the Ethics Committee’s report into allegations of serious misconduct by former Congressman Matt Gaetz.

There is no reason for the Ethics Committee not to release the report. Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to do Trump’s bidding by pressuring the Ethics Committee not to release the report.

The reality is that the Ethics Committee has an important duty to the American people and the Constitution to make sure that an alleged sex trafficker does not get to be the nation’s next Attorney General. Hacker Has The Testimony Of Underage Girl Matt Gaetz Allegedly Had Sex With

The Senate deserves access to all available information. Senate Republican leadership has already rejected Trump’s idea for Congress to take a vacation so that he can use recess appointments to get his desired nominees through.