Hacker Has The Testimony Of Underage Girl Matt Gaetz Allegedly Had Sex With

A hacker has gained access to the testimony of the underage girl that Matt Gaetz is accused of sleeping with and corroborating evidence of the alleged crime.

The New York Times reported:

An unidentified hacker has gained access to a computer file shared in a secure link among lawyers whose clients have given damaging testimony related to Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman who is President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice to be attorney general, a person with knowledge of the activity said.

The file of 24 exhibits is said to include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as corroborating testimony by a second woman who said that she witnessed the encounter.

The evidence comes not from the DOJ investigation, or the House Ethics Committee investigation, but from a civil lawsuit filed by Gaetz’s friend against the women involved in the case.

At this point, with the way that stories are being leaked and hacked, there is no reason for the House Ethics Committee not to release their report. The information is going to come out and be made public one way or another.

The Gaetz nomination is looking increasingly doomed

Before Trump decided that a potential sex trafficker would make a great attorney general, the long-rumored plan for Gaetz was to run for governor of Florida after Ron DeSantis’s second term ends.

That is likely going to be the plan, because the odds of Gaetz ever being attorney general are increasingly slim.