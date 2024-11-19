Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens To Release All Sexual Assault Allegations Against Republicans In Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is basically resorting to blackmail to help her friend Matt Gaetz by threatening to release all sexual assault allegations against Republican members of Congress.

With the Gaetz nomination to be attorney general looking increasingly dead, Greene posted:

For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,

If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.

Yes..

all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed

all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money

the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews

but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset

If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.

I’ll make sure we do.

Democrats would have a field day if Greene followed through with this threat, and it would be a nightmare for her fellow members of Congress.

Marjorie Taylor has quickly moved on to attacking the the first incoming trans member of the House, so it is unclear if she will follow through on her threats, but one thing is certain, Senators don’t respond well to threats. Greene included House members in her threat because she is trying to prevent the House Ethics Committee from releasing their report on Gaetz.

When allies are already threatening the House and Senate to try to save a nomination, that nomination is probably already dead.