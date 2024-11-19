Trump Suggests Cutting Medicare In Dr. Oz Announcement

Trump’s announcement that he has picked Dr. Oz to run Medicaid and Medicare came with a paragraph that suggested cutting the programs.

Trump announced:

Here is the important part of the announcement, “He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget.

There has been speculation since the election that Trump is going to try to pay for his tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations by cutting Medicaid and increasing the number of vulnerable uninsured people with serious medical conditions in the country.

Dr. Oz is a failed Senate candidate who is unqualified in every way to run Medicare and Medicaid. The press release announcing the nomination of Oz notes that he has won Daytime Emmys as if winning awards on television is a qualification for running the two most important healthcare programs in the country.

It would require an act of Congress to slash funding for Medicare and Medicare and there has been tremendous to such cuts in Congress due to the overwhelming amount of public pressure that rains down anytime cuts to the programs are discussed.

Trump is looking to resume his upward distribution of the nation’s wealth, and he is eyeing up Medicare and Medicaid to pay for it.