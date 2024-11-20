Democrats To Force Vote On The Release Of Matt Gaetz Ethics Report

The House Ethics Committee did not agree to release the Matt Gaetz ethics report, so House Democrats are preparing to force a vote on its release.

Melanie Zandona of CNN reported:



Dem Rep. Casten will offer a privileged resolution forcing a vote to require the House Ethics Committee to release its report on Matt Gaetz, we’re told.

This could set up a high stakes vote on the House floor if the panel doesn’t release it.

There is some precedent here.

John Lewis offered a privileged resolution to require the Committee on Standards and Official Conduct to release its report on Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1996.

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest says there was NOT an agreement by the committee to release the Gaetz report.

If the Ethics Committee doesn’t release, Democrats aren’t going to shrug and go on with their day. The information has been slowing coming out on what the committee found, which includes Gaetz having sex with a 17 year old girl, and Gaetz trying to pay off people for their silence.

If Trump is going to stick with Gaetz as his attorney general nominee, he should be prepared for a long and ugly process.

Senate Republicans and Democrats want access to the Ethics Committee report and they are going to get the information about Trump’s nominee one way or another, and Democrats are willing to put on the floor and force House Republicans to vote to protect Gaetz.