Bernie Sanders To Stay In Top Senate Post To Protect Social Security And Medicare

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that he will be staying as the ranking member on the Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee where his top priority will be protecting Social Security and Medicare.

The statement from Sen. Sanders:

Some Senate news: BERNIE SANDERS says he'll stay as the top Democrat on the Senate's health panel, after serving as the panel's chairman the past two years. He's also taking a role on the Finance panel, confirming a plan we nodded at last month.https://t.co/Wi50rsu7A4 pic.twitter.com/NuWwh6zLlh — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 22, 2024

Sanders will remain on the HELP Committee and he will have a seat on the Senate Finance Committee. Bernie Sanders has been a fierce fighter in the Senate for improving healthcare, saving pensions, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

The incoming Trump administration and congressional Republicans are targeting cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and changes to Social Security for future generations as a way to pay for their planned tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

Democrats are going to need all of their most experienced advocates in key positions, because it is going to be a battle. Since Republicans took back the House in 2022, they have had their eyes on slashing the beloved programs.

Sen. Sanders is a the sort of powerful advocate that Democrats will need to turn back the threat.