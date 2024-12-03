Cory Booker Gets A Senate Leadership Promotion

Senate Democrats have created a new leadership position and placed Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in charge of strategic messaging.

Sen. Booker said at a press availability introducing the new Senate Democratic leadership team:

It’s been incredible. The last four years to work with him and to be included in a lot of the important work of this caucus. We’ve had an extraordinarily four years of accomplishment under with Joe Biden as the president and Chuck Schumer is the leader of the Senate.

He is a modern-day LBJ, just based on what we’ve been able to deliver. He and I had conversations over this last year and for him to invite me to be a part of leadership and for him to trust me in a new role is extraordinary. So I want to give him my gratitude and my fellow members of my caucus, who by acclamation saw that I could play a role, and I look forward to serving not just this caucus but really the larger mission of advancing our country and advancing an agenda that really is focused on Americans and their agenda.

Video:

Booker’s promotion is well deserved. He is the perfect person to lead the Senate Democrats’ strategic messaging.

Booker is one of the senators who has remained authentic to who he is. Sen. Booker still sounds like the guy who shoveled constituents” sidewalks when he was the mayor of Newark, NJ. Senate Democrats need someone who can clearly communicate and differentiate them from Republicans and the Trump agenda.

Given the results of the 2024 election, Senate Democrats overperformed, and Cory Booker is going to be in charge of shaping the message to get Democrats back into the majority.