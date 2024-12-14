Trump Puts Devin Nunes In Charge Of Advising Him On Intelligence

Trump announced that he is making former Rep. Devin Nunes the chairman of a private board that will advise him on the intelligence community.

Trump posted on Truth Social:



I am pleased to announce that I will appoint Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as Chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, which consists of distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government. While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities. Congratulations Devin!

Contrary to Trump’s false claims, Nunes didn’t expose any hoaxes. What Nunes did do is abuse his power as chair of the House Intelligence Committee to leak details of the Mueller investigation and other Trump related investigations to the then president.

Devin Nunes was a mole for Trump in Congress who worked to undermine the nation’s intelligence community and those efforts will continue in his advisory role to Trump.

Trump is going to decimate the US intelligence capacity, and leave the country vulnerable to national security threats.

One aspect that is not being discussed enough during the transition is threat that Trump’s attacks on the DOJ and intelligence community will pose to national security.

Trump because of his vendetta against the intelligence community is likely to jeopardize the entire country.