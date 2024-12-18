Elon Musk Melts Down As House Republicans Show Him That He Has No Power

X boss Elon Musk is throwing a tantrum on his social media platform as House Republicans are moving forward with a bill to fund the government that he opposes.

Musk posted in part:

Please call your elected representatives right away to tell them how you feel! They are trying to get this passed today while no one is paying attention.

…

Absolutely, this bill should NOT pass. A new bill that isn’t an insane crime against the American people should be done in 33 days.

…

This is insane! This is NOT democracy! How can your elected representatives be asked to pass a spending bill where they had no input and not even enough time to read it!!??

Musk has also threatened to primary any Republican who votes for the bill.

Elon Musk Has No Power

Trump’s little buddy is realizing that he has no actual power. The reason why the world’s richest man is throwing a tantrum is because he really thought that he was going to get to run the federal government and that he could threaten and bellow like Trump and cause Republicans to fall into line behind his agenda.

All of those spending cuts that Elon Musk seems to be spend so much of his time obsessing over aren’t going to happen because Congress still holds the power of the purse and they aren’t going to give it up to Donald Trump or his little buddy.

Musk doesn’t understand the political world and is just now starting to get a glimpse of the reality that the experienced politicos have taken him and his big checkbook for a ride.

DOGE isn’t a real thing. It has no power. It is private advisory committee to the president.

All of the power is still with the Congress, and Republicans in the House and Senate aren’t going to give it up to Elon Musk.